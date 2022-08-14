ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with "Thee Pregame Show." He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings change around practice schedule

Leading into the second week of the preseason, the Vikings have altered their schedule for training camp. Coming into TCO Performance Center are the San Francisco 49ers. Led by Kyle Shanahan, they were a quarter away from making the Super Bowl. The practices between the two teams will be beneficial for both sides and it will also include Shanahan reuniting with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings make first round of roster cuts

Once the schedule changes were made to increase regular season games to 17, the preseason was also altered dropping from four to three games. In turn, the way roster cuts were also modified. Instead of having two cutdown days, the league moved to three. Rosters go from 90 to 85 on the first one, 80 on the second one and the final 53 on the third and final cut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

