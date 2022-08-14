Once the schedule changes were made to increase regular season games to 17, the preseason was also altered dropping from four to three games. In turn, the way roster cuts were also modified. Instead of having two cutdown days, the league moved to three. Rosters go from 90 to 85 on the first one, 80 on the second one and the final 53 on the third and final cut.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO