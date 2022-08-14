ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Registration Open for 3rd Annual Amazing-est Race Event

ST. CLOUD -- Get ready to run, jump, eat and draw your way through downtown St. Cloud later this month. Registration is open for the United Way of Central Minnesota's 3rd annual Amazing-est Race event. Inspired by the hit TV show, teams of two or four will endure of series...
Val’s in St. Cloud Looks Virtually Unchanged from This 1987 Photo

Val's Rapid Serv is a time capsule in a white paper bag. I think the homepage of this iconic burger joint says it all:. Half a century ago; Val's Rapid Serv, an independent limited menu fast food take-out restaurant was born at 628 E. St. Germain in St. Cloud, Minnesota. An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning.
How the St. Cloud V.A. Is Improving Veteran’s Whole Health

The St. Cloud V.A.'s is offering veterans the option of whole health. The Whole Health Director at the St. Cloud V.A. is Dr. Sean Omara. Omara has been in this position at the St. Cloud V.A. for the past year. He says whole health looks at natural lifestyles and strategies other than medications, procedures and surgeries to give veterans the quality care he feels they deserve.
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Dairy Princesses: Kallie Frericks Has Busy MN State Fair Schedule

ALBANY -- Next week a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. Four of the 10 finalists are from Stearns County including 19-year-old Kallie Frericks of Albany. She says she's no stranger to the State Fair and loves the event's atmosphere.
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
SCTCC Ready to Welcome Students Back to Campus

ST. CLOUD -- The first day of class at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College is on Monday. New students will be on campus this Thursday and Friday for Cyclone Experience so they have a chance to figure out where everything is. Interim President Lori Kloos says their healthcare...
Recount Completed in Tight St. Cloud City Council Race

ST. CLOUD -- A recount in a closely contested primary race for St. Cloud City Council is over and the results are basically the same. St. Cloud City Clerk Seth Kauffman says after the recount Wednesday just one vote changed. Third place finisher Seal Dwyer lost a vote and the first place finisher gained that vote.
Thomas “Tom” C. Smith, 82, Waite Park

Thomas “Tom” Cecil Smith, age 82, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at his home in Waite Park, MN. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. MN at a later date.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday

Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
