Registration Open for 3rd Annual Amazing-est Race Event
ST. CLOUD -- Get ready to run, jump, eat and draw your way through downtown St. Cloud later this month. Registration is open for the United Way of Central Minnesota's 3rd annual Amazing-est Race event. Inspired by the hit TV show, teams of two or four will endure of series...
Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September
Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th. Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While...
Val’s in St. Cloud Looks Virtually Unchanged from This 1987 Photo
Val's Rapid Serv is a time capsule in a white paper bag. I think the homepage of this iconic burger joint says it all:. Half a century ago; Val's Rapid Serv, an independent limited menu fast food take-out restaurant was born at 628 E. St. Germain in St. Cloud, Minnesota. An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning.
How the St. Cloud V.A. Is Improving Veteran’s Whole Health
The St. Cloud V.A.'s is offering veterans the option of whole health. The Whole Health Director at the St. Cloud V.A. is Dr. Sean Omara. Omara has been in this position at the St. Cloud V.A. for the past year. He says whole health looks at natural lifestyles and strategies other than medications, procedures and surgeries to give veterans the quality care he feels they deserve.
Dairy Princesses: Kallie Frericks Has Busy MN State Fair Schedule
ALBANY -- Next week a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. Four of the 10 finalists are from Stearns County including 19-year-old Kallie Frericks of Albany. She says she's no stranger to the State Fair and loves the event's atmosphere.
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
SCTCC Ready to Welcome Students Back to Campus
ST. CLOUD -- The first day of class at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College is on Monday. New students will be on campus this Thursday and Friday for Cyclone Experience so they have a chance to figure out where everything is. Interim President Lori Kloos says their healthcare...
Recount Completed in Tight St. Cloud City Council Race
ST. CLOUD -- A recount in a closely contested primary race for St. Cloud City Council is over and the results are basically the same. St. Cloud City Clerk Seth Kauffman says after the recount Wednesday just one vote changed. Third place finisher Seal Dwyer lost a vote and the first place finisher gained that vote.
Thomas “Tom” C. Smith, 82, Waite Park
Thomas “Tom” Cecil Smith, age 82, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at his home in Waite Park, MN. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. MN at a later date.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
The Earliest Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Happened on October 11th
It's supposed to be 80 and partly sunny today and yet the National Weather Service is sharing facts about early Winter Weather Advisories in Minnesota. I was trying to have a pleasant morning scroll through Twitter when this popped up:. The last thing I want to be thinking about in...
Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday
Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station
ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station. Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home. White Peony and WR Home do incredible...
