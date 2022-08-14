Read full article on original website
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Chantel Everett Is Rumored to Be Dating Another Reality TV Star
So much has happened with the Everett family. Fans know that we first met Chantel Everett on 90 Day Fiancé where we were introduced to her man at the time, Pedro Jimeno. The two got married and eventually got their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel. Article continues below...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
NME
Former ‘Pop Idol’ contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died, aged 41
Darius Campbell Danesh, a Scottish singer and former contestant on the talent show Pop Idol, has died, aged 41. The musician and theatre star was found dead in his home in Rochester, Minnesota, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death has been given at the time of writing.
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
AOL Corp
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death
Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Little People’s Tori Roloff leaks proof about reality show’s future after fans vow to boycott series
LITTLE People, Big World star Tori Roloff has revealed the show's fate after it received harsh reviews from fans. Viewers recently vowed to boycott the series amid the family's feud over the future ownership of Roloff farms. Fans believe Zach Roloff's wife, Tori, 31, may have hinted that the long-running...
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Did Ashley Baynes From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Have Her Baby?
Whitney Thore's core group of friends have supported her through many ups and downs shown on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In fact, many of her pals have been around since their high school days. Ashley Baynes is among Whitney's BFFs, and she surprised Whit on the Season 10 premiere with some exciting news: She's pregnant!
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Divorce From Pedro Jimeno
Moving on? The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic quote about life amid divorce drama involving her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno. “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate,” the statement read on the reality TV star’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 10. “When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”
digitalspy.com
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about wedding plans
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about her wedding plans on Instagram. In July, Frost announced that she was engaged to her partner Jordie Hansen, who previously appeared on Australian Survivor: Blood v Water. She posted several pictures to her Instagram story, with the first showing the...
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Puts Him on Blast Amid Romance with Sheree Whitfield
The drama hasn’t waned for Martell Holt amid his romance with Sheree Whitfield. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines plenty as of late. Days ago, he hopped on social media and caused a stir. He confirmed that he is suing Melody Holt for full custody. Martell was already receiving backlash for this after Melody recently revealed this during an interview. They currently have joint custody of their children. However, Martell isn’t satisfied with this. And he claimed he takes issue with the people Melody chooses to babysit, including her brother Marcus *****. As a result of Martell’s actions, some LAMH fans have accused Martell of being homophobic and emotionally abusive. They created a petition to have him removed from the show and it’s picking up steam with signatures.
digitalspy.com
Which popular characters would you like to see come back for the Emmerdale anniversary episodes
It would be great see old favourites like Pearl and Diane come back for one last episode. Diane has been confirmed, although it doesn't really feel like a return as she has only been gone less than a year. As the Sugden family were the shows original family, it would...
