'Baby Holly' Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar Mill
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
click orlando
Picking palmetto berries unlawful on county property, Flagler officials warn
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials warned residents Tuesday that picking palmetto berries on county property may be “tempting” — but it’s also illegal. An ordinance in Flagler County forbids the removal of soil, rock, sand, stones, trees, shrubs, plants or wood materials from county lands, officials said. County staff added that violations can results in fines of up to $500.
First Watch opens in Apopka
First Watch opens in Apopka
First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, announced today it has opened a new location in Apopka. As the concept’s 26th restaurant in Central Florida, the new 3,750-square-foot eatery, which features an expansive dining room, covered patio and bar, is located at 1510 West Orange Blossom Trail and employs approximately 30 people.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility
The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County. It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach
Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
floridahikes.com
Winter Park Chain of Lakes
A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
villages-news.com
Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages
A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
click orlando
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
