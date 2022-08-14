ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Leon Springs, FL

click orlando

Picking palmetto berries unlawful on county property, Flagler officials warn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials warned residents Tuesday that picking palmetto berries on county property may be “tempting” — but it’s also illegal. An ordinance in Flagler County forbids the removal of soil, rock, sand, stones, trees, shrubs, plants or wood materials from county lands, officials said. County staff added that violations can results in fines of up to $500.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

First Watch opens in Apopka

First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, announced today it has opened a new location in Apopka. As the concept’s 26th restaurant in Central Florida, the new 3,750-square-foot eatery, which features an expansive dining room, covered patio and bar, is located at 1510 West Orange Blossom Trail and employs approximately 30 people.
APOPKA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility

The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
PALM COAST, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
floridahikes.com

Winter Park Chain of Lakes

A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
villages-news.com

Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages

A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Evie M.

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
ORLANDO, FL

