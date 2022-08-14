ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County teacher resigns

The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned.  This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr.  Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position.   There were allegations of favoritism […]
