Youth football coach among 4 indicted by feds on firearms charge
An East Side man who said he is a coach for a youth football team is one of four men whose indictments were unsealed Monday in federal court on gun charges.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Hancock County teacher resigns
The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned. This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr. Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position. There were allegations of favoritism […]
Driver charged in Columbiana roundabout crash
Officers were called to the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
PSP Update: Missing Mercer man found safe
Walter Gramsky, 51, is missing from the first block of Avalon Court in Mercer, Pennsylvania.
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
Columbiana County man sentenced for beating, choking woman into unconsciousness
A Columbiana County man will spend 8 to 12 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of domestic violence charges. Mitchell Allen Baker was sentenced Monday for felonious assault and domestic violence after beating his girlfriend and choking her twice into unconsciousness last fall. Judge Megan L. Bickerton...
