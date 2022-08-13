ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

psychologytoday.com

The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health

We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
MENTAL HEALTH
Motley Fool

The Overwhelming Cost of Seeking Mental Health Help in America

Over 1 in 4 American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. Millions of Americans suffer from mental illness, culminating in billions of dollars of lost productivity annually. Annual costs for a patient's treatment can be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Traditional cost sharing arrangements, like health insurance,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Update on Depression Treatments for Youth

Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. To date, there are only 2 medications that have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the acute treatment of major depressive disorder in children and adolescents: fluoxetine (ages 8 to 17 years) and escitalopram (ages 12 to 17 years). Placebo response rates in the 50% range have contributed to negative findings in double-blind placebo-controlled antidepressant trials for the treatment of major depression in youth. Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. Recent studies provide new information about treatment for depression in youth.
MENTAL HEALTH
infomeddnews.com

Mental Health Treatment Options That Have The Highest Success Rate

Mental health is a topic that is often avoided, but it is something that should be talked about more. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders are some of the leading causes of disability in the world. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the mental health treatment options that have been shown to have the highest success rates. So, if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, please keep reading.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
MENTAL HEALTH

