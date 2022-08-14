Read full article on original website
Two physicians join Illini Rural Health Clinic
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Dr. Dakota Lammy and Dr. Alborz Javadzadeh have joined the medical staff of Illini Rural Health Clinic. Lammy is a family medicine provider. Born in Alton and raised in Calhoun County, Lammy earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford and completed a three-year family medicine residency with Franciscan Health of Indianapolis. He has a special interest in preventive medicine, diabetes care, and hypertension and cholesterol management.
More than $215,000 awarded to area nonprofit organizations through Community Foundation’s competitive grant program
QUINCY — Fifty nonprofit organizations received a total of $215,960.55 in grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s competitive grant program. A total of 55 grants, awarded from 50 funds held at the Community Foundation, will support a wide range of local, charitable interests. The checks were awarded during a presentation Tuesday morning at the Quincy Museum.
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
Community food distribution box to serve Quincy’s east side
QUINCY — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine thanks to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department. A pandemic-related project conducted by...
Moving cattle into the forest could help climate change, farmers and the livestock
Jonathan is the General Manager of Tri States Public radio. His duties include but are not limited to, managing all facets of the station, from programming to finances to operations. Jonathan grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. He has a B.A in music theory and composition from WIU and a M.A in Public Affairs Reporting from The University of Illinois at Springfield. Jonathan began his journey in radio as a student worker at WIUM. While in school Jonathan needed a summer job on campus. He heard WIUM was hiring, and put his bid in. Jonathan was welcomed on the team and was very excited to be using his music degree. He had also always been interested in news and public radio. He soon learned he was a much better reporter than a musician and his career was born. While at WIUM, Jonathan hosted classical music, completed operations and production work, was a news reporter and anchor, and served as the stage manager for Rural Route 3. Jonathan then went to on to WIUS in Springfield where he was a news anchor and reporter covering the state legislature for Illinois Public Radio. After a brief stint in commercial radio and TV, Jonathan joined WCBU in Peoria, first in operations then as a news reporter and for the last ten years of his time there he served as the News Director. Jonathan’s last job before returning to Tri States Public Radio was as the News Director/ Co-Director of Content for Iowa Public Radio. During Jonathan’s off time he enjoys distance running, playing competitive Scrabble, rooting for Chicago Cubs, listening to all kinds of music and reading as much as he can. He lives in Macomb with his wife Anita and children Tommy and Lily.
Moonlight Ride For Hunger to benefit Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry on Sept. 10
QUINCY — Ever wanted to ride your bike across the Quincy bridges? Blessing Health System is providing that opportunity by sponsoring the sixth annual “Moonlight Ride for Hunger” on Sept. 10. This event will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. in Clat Adams Park and the ride...
Local births from Aug. 4-11, 2022
A girl was born to Aaron and Kelly Emory of Coatsburg at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 4. A girl was born to Nick and Kara Sweet of Canton, Mo., at 3:34 a.m. on Aug. 5. A boy was born to Devon Gibson of Quincy and Cassandra Bower of LaPrairie at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 8.
‘Everything is going to stay the same’: Miller takes over as owner of Vance Clinic of Chiropractic
QUINCY — For the first time since 1958, Vance Clinic of Chiropractic isn’t owned by someone with the last name of Vance. However, that’s the only change with the business at 1420 S. 14th. Miller Property Investments LLC, managed by Dr. Ryan Miller, recently bought the chiropractic...
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
The Quincy Police Department is bringing back “Cop on a Rooftop”
"Cop on a Rooftop" is a fundraising effort that the Quincy Police Department is taking part in to help raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois, it is happening this Friday (August 19th), and here is how you can help the QPD hit their goal!. According to a press release...
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
DAILY MUDDY: We hear from the kids
Are students ready to go back to class in Quincy? We hear from one young Denman Elementary student in today’s Daily Muddy. Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Harvey’s, The Liquor Booth and Instant Replay bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 1-5, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Eric L. and Alison M. Myers of Golden sold a residence...
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
Police warn parents about posting back to school photos
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As back to school time approaches, law enforcement is warning parents to be careful of what pictures they are posting online. Posting your child's identifying information like their name, where they go to school, and their home address can be dangerous. Police say predators can...
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a two-year-old boy from Canton, Missouri, died in the crash. MSHP reports a 34-year-old woman from Canton, Missouri, is at fault and has been arrested, but prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges.
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
