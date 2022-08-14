ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
Key insider: 2 men were 'very eager' to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were “very eager” to move forward with the plan and expressed no reluctance, a key witness testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin also downplayed the influence of two FBI informants who trained with the group, saying he...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HOUSTON — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Dallas.
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

WASHINGTON — Arizona and Nevada residents won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
Abortion ban goes to S. Carolina House floor for big fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A near total abortion ban in South Carolina that does not include exceptions for pregnancies' caused by rape or incest was sent to the state House floor Tuesday but not without hints and warnings that the lack of exceptions could cause a big legislative fight in a few weeks.
How to go ziplining in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that North Carolina is the state with the most ziplines? That's right, there are more opportunities to glide through the treetops in North Carolina than anywhere else in the country!. While these ziplines are spread out all over the state, you can go...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

