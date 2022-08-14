Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M
Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
WRAL News
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her...
Key insider: 2 men were 'very eager' to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were “very eager” to move forward with the plan and expressed no reluctance, a key witness testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin also downplayed the influence of two FBI informants who trained with the group, saying he...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HOUSTON — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Dallas.
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the U.S. government expands incentives for renewable energy, a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court is moving the state in the opposite direction by halting a solar energy tax break that has been on the books for nearly a decade. Legislation signed Tuesday by...
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON — Arizona and Nevada residents won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
Duke OBGYN providers see increase in women opting for permanent birth control methods as abortion laws tighten across US
Durham, N.C. — Duke Health experts focused on woman's reproductive health held a panel on Tuesday discussing the importance of women keeping the right to abortion in North Carolina and discussed the detrimental effects restricting the right abortion has on women's health. The risk of complications while carrying a...
Abortion ban goes to S. Carolina House floor for big fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A near total abortion ban in South Carolina that does not include exceptions for pregnancies' caused by rape or incest was sent to the state House floor Tuesday but not without hints and warnings that the lack of exceptions could cause a big legislative fight in a few weeks.
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
CODY, Wyo. — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. Ground zero in the conflict is...
How to go ziplining in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that North Carolina is the state with the most ziplines? That's right, there are more opportunities to glide through the treetops in North Carolina than anywhere else in the country!. While these ziplines are spread out all over the state, you can go...
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK — Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for the...
Liz Cheney vows to carry on fight against Trump after conceding defeat in Wyoming primary
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the most ardent Republican critic of Donald Trump in Congress, vowed to carry on her fight against the former President and the election-denying movement he leads in a speech Tuesday night after conceding defeat in her primary. She'll lose to Trump-backed attorney Harriet...
$1 million, $100K prizes won in Powerball drawing in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket on Monday at a Clay County grocery store won a $1 million prize. It is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all...
NC truck driver earns 'Saved by the Belt' award for wearing seatbelt during crash on I-85
A North Carolina truck driver is being celebrated for prioritizing the safety of himself and others on the road. While the move is a common precaution taken by drivers, it's especially important for people like Donald Maines, who drives one of the more advanced trucks on the road. In August...
