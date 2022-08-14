Psychological Effects and Associated Factors Among Vaccinated and Unvaccinated General Population Against COVID-19 Infection in Bangladesh

Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a vicious carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
Comments / 0