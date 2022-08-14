Read full article on original website
Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish
The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
The Best New Fishing Lures of ICAST 2022
The wait is over to see the best new fishing lures from the annual ICAST Show. After months and sometimes years of tweaking, designing, changing, and testing lures for bass, panfish, and inshore saltwater species, companies introduced a boatload of items at the summer fishing industry convention in Orlando. Retailers, media, and others at the show saw everything from micro-baits for bluegills and crappie to large, noisy topwaters and a slew of soft plastics for bass and toothy saltfish.
Prehistoric fish, the lake sturgeon, may be spawning in Georgia for first time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs - an indication the armored "living fossils" may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. "It's exciting because it's confirmation that they are becoming mature and trying...
How to Catch Inshore Redfish, Trout, and Flounder from a Kayak
One of the many reasons anglers are drawn to kayak fishing is the opportunity to access waters unreachable by a boat under power. This is especially true for inshore saltwater fishing, and a major reason why kayak fishing took off in the marshes and flats of ocean bays before freshwater anglers began to widely use them to catch pan fish, bass, musky, and pike on lakes and rivers.
Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America
The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.
Our River: Meet the Hunters and Anglers Fighting to Save the Klamath River Basin
THE KLAMATH BASIN is one of the most iconic watersheds in North America. It’s also one of the most troubled. The basin, which spans 15,751 square miles along the remote California-Oregon border, was once considered the “Everglades of the West” for its network of more than 440,000 acres of wetlands. The sky blackened each fall with millions of ducks migrating down the Pacific Flyway. And the Klamath River supported some of the largest runs of salmon and steelhead in the world, which sustained Indigenous tribes for generations.
