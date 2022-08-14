Endangered Species Project presents modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood

Inte-GREAT!, Endangered Species (theater) Project’s deaf/hearing youth branch, will present “Blanchette: The New Adventure of a Little Red Riding Hood,” a 40-minute play performed by actors age 8 through teens (both deaf and hearing youth), by deaf playwright Michelle Schaefer.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 and 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door or online. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.