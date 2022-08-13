Read full article on original website
WSAV-CW to air Benedictine-Jenkins for first Game of the Week
SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – News 3 is excited to announce the return of the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week! For the first week of the season, WSAV will head right down the road from its studios to Memorial Stadium for the matchup between the Jenkins Warriors and the reigning state champion Benedictine […]
gseagles.com
Eagles Take Two Draws in Exhibition Action
STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern men's soccer team earned a pair of 2-2 draws in exhibition matches against Georgia Southwestern at Eagle Creek and at Erk Russell Park on Sunday, August 14. The first match of the day was played on the banks of Beautiful Eagle Creek, where the Hurricanes...
wtoc.com
The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
blufftontoday.com
Lowcountry's prep football season gets started this week
May River High School will kick off the 2022 football season in the Lowcountry on Thursday night. The Sharks open the year at 7:30 p.m. against Georgia school New Hampstead in Pooler, while most teams in greater Bluffton and Jasper County get started Friday. Defending SCHSL Region 7-AAAA champion May...
GS starts the school year with millions in campus construction projects
At the beginning of each new Georgia Southern University (GS) school year, Grice Connect takes a look at new construction projects that are underway on their campuses. Again this year, there are millions of dollars in exciting additions and improvements underway. Here are some of the highlights. Statesboro Campus. Jack...
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
WJCL
Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain
Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-95 crash near Georgia-South Carolina state line
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Update 1:13 p.m.: The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three others injured following the crash. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 5 a.m. Monday when a 2010 Nissan SUV collided with...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
savannah.com
A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah
Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: 1 person killed when scooter hits pickup truck in Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person is dead after the scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Bulloch County near Brooklet on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
One person killed in an apparent alligator attack in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been killed in an apparent alligator attack on Monday in South Carolina. According to ABC News, a large alligator was spotted near a pond at an adult-only community near Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Monday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
