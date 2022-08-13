ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

WSAV-CW to air Benedictine-Jenkins for first Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – News 3 is excited to announce the return of the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week! For the first week of the season, WSAV will head right down the road from its studios to Memorial Stadium for the matchup between the Jenkins Warriors and the reigning state champion Benedictine […]
gseagles.com

Eagles Take Two Draws in Exhibition Action

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern men's soccer team earned a pair of 2-2 draws in exhibition matches against Georgia Southwestern at Eagle Creek and at Erk Russell Park on Sunday, August 14. The first match of the day was played on the banks of Beautiful Eagle Creek, where the Hurricanes...
wtoc.com

The Pecan Grove: Claxton’s unique football stadium

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The water tower in the center of town declares Claxton, Georgia as “The Fruitcake Capital of the World.”. But this small town is also home to another treasure: A football stadium tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, the home of the Claxton High School Tigers.
blufftontoday.com

Lowcountry's prep football season gets started this week

May River High School will kick off the 2022 football season in the Lowcountry on Thursday night. The Sharks open the year at 7:30 p.m. against Georgia school New Hampstead in Pooler, while most teams in greater Bluffton and Jasper County get started Friday. Defending SCHSL Region 7-AAAA champion May...
Grice Connect

Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro

Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
WJCL

Thunderstorms, downpours ahead...the locations that see the heaviest rain

Rain chances are about to jump across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rains to the region. The greatest impact both days will be the potential of downpours with localized street flooding a possibility. Wednesday will see a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms...
blufftonsun.com

Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom

This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
