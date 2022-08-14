Read full article on original website
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Carson Palmer's Brother, Jordan, Lands Notable Football Job
Jordan Palmer has landed a job with the XFL. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Palmer has joined the XFL as Director of Quarterback Development. Palmer is the brother of Carson Palmer and is also a former NFL quarterback. He was picked in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
Joe Burrow Downplays Sports Illustrated Cover: 'It Doesn't Really Mean Anything to Me'
Burrow is on the cover of the NFL Preview issue
Yardbarker
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team
The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate
Training camp continued on Monday afternoon
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
What to Expect from Deion Sanders' Hiring of Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
What should the Jackson State faithful expect from Mike Zimmer joining the Tigers' football staff?
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
WATCH: Vikings Rookie Ty Chandler run circles around Raiders
The first preseason game is an opportunity to make a great first impression. Back in 1995, legendary Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis made a great impression on the first kickoff of the first game. He leveled the return man and set the tone for his Hall of Fame career.
Yardbarker
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie Drake London flashes potential despite early game exit
Even though he wouldn’t return to action, Arthur Smith doesn’t seem too concerned with London’s injury. “We got different guys on different return-to-play plans,” Smith said per ESPN. “Nothing that we’re really concerned about long term. We’ll be smart. He’s had a really good training camp and like the rest of these guys, some guys we held out today, we’re hoping to get everybody back, healthy and ready to roll when the regular season rolls around.”
FOX Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery
The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
DeMeco Ryans Wasn't Surprised by Impressive Preseason Outing From Samuel Womack III
Samuel Womack III balled out in the 49ers' first preseason game, which didn't surprise DeMeco Ryans at all. Ryans wants Womack to build off that performance.
Report: Zach Wilson’s Knee Surgery Was Successful
The second-year quarterback could still reportedly play in Week 1, but he’ll only suit up if he’s 100% healthy.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
