Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Carson Palmer's Brother, Jordan, Lands Notable Football Job
Jordan Palmer has landed a job with the XFL. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Palmer has joined the XFL as Director of Quarterback Development. Palmer is the brother of Carson Palmer and is also a former NFL quarterback. He was picked in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
NFL・
Joe Burrow Downplays Sports Illustrated Cover: 'It Doesn't Really Mean Anything to Me'
Burrow is on the cover of the NFL Preview issue
Yardbarker
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team
The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
NFL・
Joe Burrow Impresses in First Practice Following Appendectomy
The 25-year-old returned to practice on Sunday
Bengals let Joe Burrow map out the rest of his training camp this summer
Since his big return to Cincinnati Bengals training camp, Joe Burrow’s participation has been unpredictable to outside onlookers. On one day, Burrow took more reps than his coaches seemed to expect before falling back to a reduced role the next day. Apparently, this is all according to plan in...
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate
Training camp continued on Monday afternoon
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Contract Talks Mean Nothing If I 'Stink It Up This Year'
A contract extension isn't Joe Burrow's primary concern heading into his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals. "It doesn't mean anything if I go in and stink it up this year," the quarterback told reporters Wednesday, adding, "I'm focused on this year." Burrow is scheduled to become a free agent...
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
Yardbarker
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Watch: Jessie Bates' Training Continues, Even Though He Didn't Report to Bengals Training Camp
The 25-year-old isn't at Bengals training camp
Yardbarker
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
Details Emerge About How Bengals Handled Joe Burrow's Recovery From Appendectomy
The 25-year-old returned to practice this week
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Watch: Bengals LB Logan Wilson nailing kicks at training camp practice
It’s hard to imagine the Cincinnati Bengals ever hit a scenario where they won’t need Evan McPherson to nail down field goals for them in a live game. McPherson, after all, is the guy who hit a 65-yarder this summer to end a fan event. He’s also the guy who hit a 58-yarder at a packed Paycor Stadium during the team’s first preseason game. Never mind the fact he’s the guy who went 28 of 33 as a rookie and 14 of 14 in the postseason.
