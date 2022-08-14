Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Community welcomes Waco ISD students on first day of classes
Tuesday marked the first day of school for Waco Independent School District, and many community members gathered at schools to give students a welcome back. The district is undergoing numerous changes this year, from leadership to construction. Waco High School’s new principal, Sterlin McGruder, said he had a positive experience...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KWTX
Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive. After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220...
KWTX
Food pantries experiencing increase in patrons, decrease in distributable food
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities across 21 Central Texas counties, and a little more than 100,00 - or 22 percent -are living in McLennan or Bell counties. Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand...
baylor.edu
Meet this year’s Baylor Faculty-in-Residence
A distinguishing part of the Baylor experience is the caring community on campus. One way we do that? Faculty-in-Residence!. These Baylor professors (many of them also BU alumni) don’t just work on campus; they live on campus, too, in designated apartment-style homes inside most residence halls, along with their families. The goal: Fostering students’ social, cultural, educational and spiritual growth by encouraging community involvement and student interaction. That can mean everything from hosting fun events and socials, to group Bible study classes, to meeting one-on-one with students (even at odd hours).
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Baylor University’s Move-In changes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
WacoTrib.com
Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair
A weak point near the low water dam that forms Lake Brazos through downtown Waco is set for $9.1 million in repairs expected to start by the fall. If the earthen embankment on the eastern bank near the low water dam were to fail, the river could largely bypass the dam, causing the water level to drop through town. The city has reinforced the embankment with steel, riprap and other materials over time, but it has needed reinforcement since the dam was built in 2007, officials said. Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said the project is tentatively set to begin in October and end in 2025.
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Waco ISD starts first somewhat normal day of school after the onset of COVID-19
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are starting their first somewhat normal day of school after COVID-19 caused shutdowns, virtual learning, mask-wearing and anxiety. “I think last year’s first day of school, there was a little bit of apprehension still and a little bit of trying to figure things out and how we can make things work and get back on a good foot,” University High School Principal Alfonzo McAdoo said.
WacoTrib.com
Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party
One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt approves new electrical substation, neighbors raise concern
Hewitt City Council approved a special permit Monday for an electrical substation on a 2.27 acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road, prompting some concern from residents of the area. A construction timeline is not stipulated in the permit, but the...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
KWTX
WWI era practice bombs found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas in need of help following rescue of 17 dogs in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a McLennan County home over the weekend, but the work is far from over. The dogs are now at the Humane Society of Central Texas. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer,...
killeenisd.org
Smiles, Excitement, Relief Mark First Day of School
As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history. Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day...
Comments / 0