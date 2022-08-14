A weak point near the low water dam that forms Lake Brazos through downtown Waco is set for $9.1 million in repairs expected to start by the fall. If the earthen embankment on the eastern bank near the low water dam were to fail, the river could largely bypass the dam, causing the water level to drop through town. The city has reinforced the embankment with steel, riprap and other materials over time, but it has needed reinforcement since the dam was built in 2007, officials said. Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said the project is tentatively set to begin in October and end in 2025.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO