Read full article on original website
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
MEMORIAM: LEO CURTIS HARPER, JR. AUGUST 18, 1947 – JULY 26, 2022
It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Leo C. Harper, Jr. who transitioned peacefully on July 26, 2022 in his home. Family and friends are invited to attend Leo’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11am. The service will be held...
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The cause of ‘The Pittsburgh Pause’
You’ll recall that some observers in Pittsburgh pooh-poohed the prospective sale of two hallmark commercial properties owned by a North Carolina company as being any harbinger of poorer things to come for the city’s office occupancy fortunes. But a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Banfield Street — A gathering of lifelong friends
Penn Hills deputy Mayor Frank Pecora (far left) and Councilmen Mark Brodnick (far right) presented the Penn Hills group with a proclamation from the Mayor’s office. Also in the photo, left to right, are Bill Neal, Dwayne Rideout and Brandon Thomas. It is in fact true that you can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Pittsburgh Courier
PBMF Vann Media Awards Dinner is back, in-person, Aug. 24
ERVIN DYER, PH.D., Vann Media Awards Dinner Committee Chair. It’s been a few years, but the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation announced on Aug. 3 that the organization will hold its annual Vann Media Awards Dinner as an in-person event, Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The event begins at 6 p.m.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Playwright’s’ ‘Jitney’ Will Transport You to 70’s Hill District Drama
The opening weekend at the newly restored August Wilson house kicked off in a big way Friday evening with the opening of Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s production of Wilson’s play, Jitney. With Jitney being Wilson’s first play, he did what a lot of great writers do—he wrote about what he knew. Wilson had an innate talent for writing authentic dialogue, because he was a great listener. When he went to restaurants and coffee shops he would listen to the people around him and take notes. Constanza Romero Wilson, Wilson’s wife, said this weekend that Wilson noted the rhythm, cadence, and musicality of the dialogue he heard in Pittsburgh.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
RELATED PEOPLE
Party on Butler to open in Lawrenceville storefront
PITTSBURGH — An entrepreneur that launched an event business in Brooklyn is ready to now get the party started in Lawrenceville. Party on Butler, a party accessories boutique seeking to build on an established business of balloon installations for various events, is coming to 4304 Butler Street amid an ongoing Honeycomb Credit investment campaign.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation
Before the pandemic struck, 37-year-old Lisa Dorman had established a 10-year career in fundraising, working for landmark organizations like the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Foundation. But after the sweeping virus overturned regular working patterns for most Americans, she quit her job to start a potted houseplant-selling business, and enrolled in the Bidwell Training Center’s Horticulture Technology program.
Parents demanding answers following shooting in Homewood near youth football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parents want solutions after a shooting took place near a youth football game in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.Those parents say the police officers who were supposed to keep them safe didn't do that.This comes after the organizers of the game say they specifically asked Pittsburgh Police to watch over the crowd.However, they say they didn't see officers at Chadwick Park when it would've mattered most -- as bullets flew on Sunday afternoon.Parents brought that issue to Mayor Ed Gainey's attention at a community meeting on Monday night.Aaron Strader, the vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports says they hire...
pghcitypaper.com
August Wilson House officially opens in Pittsburgh's Hill District
The August Wilson House officially opened over the weekend in a tearful and emotional ceremony, bringing over 500 residents, celebrities, officials, and local Black leaders to Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The Bedford Avenue childhood home of Hill District native August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights in history, was unveiled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Fun Fest, other Monroeville happenings, week of Aug. 15, 2022
Check out the fourth annual Library Fun Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 on the Monroeville Public Library campus, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Featured will be a petting zoo, drum circles, balloon artists, magician, inflatable rides, food, games, a cupcake decorating contest and music, along with community and exhibitor booths. It is a rain-or-shine event.
Local mom working to make LifeVac devices available in public places
PITTSBURGH — Brittany Massie Weir bought a LifeVac device after seeing a video on social media of a good Samaritan saving a baby’s life. She never thought she’d have to use the portable airway clearing device on her own child, but that’s what happened on Nov. 3, 2021.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship partners with CalU for college prep program
JOHN CRAIG, instructor in California’s UAVS program, demonstrates drone operation to Dai’Liyon Watson, a ninth grader at Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship during the PennWest Academy for Career Prep program. California University of Pennsylvania partnered with Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship (PHCSE) to provide a college...
pghcitypaper.com
Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield
Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-17-2022
Courier to sort and deliver incoming mail including facsimile transmissions received at designated central machines and miscellaneous office supplies to appropriate locations/departments; to prepare outgoing mail for delivery, and to maintain related account balances and necessary supply levels for the smooth daily operation of the mailroom. Essential Functions:. Collects, sorts,...
Metallica Celebrates Over 40 Years of History With Pittsburgh Show
Metallica has played some memorable gigs in Pittsburgh, Pa. over the years, starting with their first area appearance in 1988 as part of the Monsters of Rock package tour with Van Halen. In total, they’ve notched 11 appearances in the Steel City, including a stop at Three Rivers Stadium in the summer of 1992 on their co-headlining run with Guns N’ Roses.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Lucy
Lucy is a sweet cat who came to Animal Friends when her owner could no longer care for her. Though she takes time to warm up to people, Lucy has learned, through play, to trust Animal Friends’ staff and volunteers. Lucy would prefer to be the only pet in the home and is seeking a special adopter who will give her the time and patience she needs to acclimate to her new environment.
Gateway School Board suspends band director without pay after charges
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, the Gateway School Board determined that sufficient evidence exists to suspend the district’s band director without pay. Last week, Gateway High School band director James Hoeltje was charged with selling or furnishing alcohol to minors. WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. to see...
Comments / 1