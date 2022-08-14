The opening weekend at the newly restored August Wilson house kicked off in a big way Friday evening with the opening of Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s production of Wilson’s play, Jitney. With Jitney being Wilson’s first play, he did what a lot of great writers do—he wrote about what he knew. Wilson had an innate talent for writing authentic dialogue, because he was a great listener. When he went to restaurants and coffee shops he would listen to the people around him and take notes. Constanza Romero Wilson, Wilson’s wife, said this weekend that Wilson noted the rhythm, cadence, and musicality of the dialogue he heard in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO