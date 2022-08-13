The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. He was arraigned last night at Chautauqua County Jail in New York. Press were barred from the hearing. The suspect, Hadi Matar, was remanded without bail. The charges could be upgraded if Rushdie’s condition deteriorates. Rushdie, age 75, was attacked as he came on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Ironically, he was allegedly to talk about the US being a “safe haven” for speech. Rushdie is on a ventilator and his agent said that he may lose...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO