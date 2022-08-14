Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Drops Property Tax Rate as Revenue Increases
The City of Mesquite is dropping its property tax rate by $.05 and will still report a revenue increase in the $306 million budget approved by the City Council on Monday. The council approved dropping the tax rate from $0.70862 per $100 of valuation to $0.65814 and will still realize an increase in property tax revenue of more than $3.6 million, a 5.43% increase over last year. That includes property tax of $1.1 million from new property.
WFAA
With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?
DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
Irving ZIP code ranks as Texas' hottest for home sales and buyer interest
IRVING, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Irving’s 75060 ZIP code is the hottest residential area in Texas and one of the hottest in the nation for fast home sales and buyer interest, according to a new Realtor.com analysis. Homes in that southern...
Seth Fowler: When it Comes to The Housing Market, Is 2022 The Next 2009?
Remember the real estate world in 2009? Remember the Adjusted Rate Mortgages (ARMs) that most buyers were selecting as loan programs? Remember having plenty of home choices when looking for that right place? If you can remember that, then remember this … 2022 is not a replay of 2009.
Rents spike in North Texas, Frisco's average is now over $2K per month
Inflation keeps hammering North Texas renters who are seeing their housing costs soar. The latest numbers from “The Rent Report” show, state-wide, rents are up 40% from last year t
What’s Developing: It’s Fairview Time to Add to Collin County’s Residential Growth
It’s Fairview‘s turn to grow. Most of the cities in Collin County have experienced a torrent of residential development. Now, the town of Fairview — an 8.7-square-mile space tucked between Allen’s northern side and McKinney’s southern border — is set to grow with a major apartment community in the works.
keranews.org
Dallas County's public health system wants more nurses on staff, fewer expensive contractors
“At one point before the pandemic, those costs were two times a salaried person,” said Dr. Fred Cerise, President and CEO at Parkland Health. “During the pandemic it was three times or higher what a salaried person could demand.”. Hospitals across the country hired traveling nurses in big...
Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices
Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
checkoutdfw.com
This is where the rent is most expensive and least expensive in the Dallas area right now
Rent in the Dallas metro “increased sharply” for July, according to an Apartment List report. Dallas rents have increased 1.7% over the past month, and 16% compared to July last year. On average, a one-bedroom in the Dallas area will cost $1,243 monthly and $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
inforney.com
Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas
Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
Lewisville approves ordinance to increase speed limit on Windhaven Parkway
Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway during its Aug. 15 meeting. The speed limit between Castle Hills Drive to Josey...
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply
Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work
“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
Texas A&M University system approves office space for DFW expansion
The Texas A&M University System is looking forward to establishing a more grande presence in Dallas-Fort Worth by establishing its footprint downtown.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
