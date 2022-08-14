Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply
Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
Southlake changes speed limit on North White Chapel Boulevard
The new speed limit will be on North White Chapel Boulevard between Southlake Boulevard and State Hwy. 114. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A portion of North White Chapel Boulevard will now have a speed limit of 35 mph. Southlake City Council approved the new speed limit in a 7-0 vote at...
dallasexpress.com
Local Traffic Accident Leads to Homicide
A minor car accident in Fort Worth reportedly escalated into a homicide early Monday morning. Two vehicles had pulled over off the southbound lanes of South University Drive near the westbound Interstate 30 entrance ramp. The traffic accident led to a verbal altercation between a person from each car at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Looks to Crack Down on Overflowing Donation Boxes
Donation boxes in Dallas parking lots that sometimes overflow into a trashy mess may soon get regulation or even get banned. The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Monday discussed the options and asked city staff to return to them with a plan to put regulations in place by the end of the year in time to take effect early next year.
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas City Leaders Discuss Crime Reduction at Apartments
Overall violent crime in Dallas is down compared to last year, but apartments are still an area of concern for violent crime and code compliance violations. On Tuesday, council member Cara Mendelsohn held a meeting to discuss solutions to the problem. Mendelsohn said the conversation around crime reduction isn’t complete without focusing on apartments. In her district, Mendelsohn said 65% of residents live in apartment complexes.
Click2Houston.com
OSHA launches investigation into Fiesta Mart after 2 butchers suffer from amputation injuries
HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into Fiesta Mart LLC after two butchers suffered from amputation injuries due to unguarded machinery, according to a release. The Houston-based supermarket operator has a history of violations and worker injuries that...
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16). The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.
checkoutdfw.com
This is where the rent is most expensive and least expensive in the Dallas area right now
Rent in the Dallas metro “increased sharply” for July, according to an Apartment List report. Dallas rents have increased 1.7% over the past month, and 16% compared to July last year. On average, a one-bedroom in the Dallas area will cost $1,243 monthly and $1,485 for a two-bedroom.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road
On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road. The preliminary investigation determined officers found the unknown adult male, unresponsive, in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office fingerprint analysis.
dallasexpress.com
Local Boating Accident on the Interstate
Most motorists’ worst nightmare occurred on Sunday when an improperly secured boat flew off its trailer in a single-vehicle wreck in Fort Worth on Interstate 35 West. The white Ford F-250 pickup truck towing the boat was cruising near State Highway 170 on August 14 when it crashed into a concrete barrier and managed to come to an abrupt rest on top of it.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man to be Executed on Wednesday Despite Appeals
A Dallas man set to be executed on Wednesday for the murder of Dallas-area realtor Sarah Walker, 40, inside a McKinney model home in 2006 is again asking to be spared. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, has already successfully halted his execution twice, citing questionable forensic practices that helped send him to death row.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing Person Kishi Bell
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Kishi Bell. Mr. Bell is described as a brown-eyed, black-haired, 62-year-old black man who stands at approximately 5’8” tall and weighs about 164 lbs. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Mr. Bell...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas School Bus Driver Shortage
As the first day of the new school year rapidly approaches, some local school districts are still facing staffing shortages. While teachers are still needed, bus drivers are also in high demand in many districts, CBS News reported. Frisco ISD has 50 open positions in its transportation department. It is...
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
