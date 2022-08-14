Read full article on original website
Related
“Everyone's saying no”: Trump hires Florida insurance lawyer as top attorneys refuse to work for him
Former President Donald Trump and his team have spent days since the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago trying to assemble a "team of respected lawyers" but keep getting rejected, according to The Washington Post. "Everyone is saying no," a prominent Republican lawyer told the outlet. Trump is scrambling to find an...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Local Alabama GOP Branch Says Logo With KKK Imagery Was an ‘Error’
A local branch of the Alabama Republican Party put their foot in it over the weekend by posting an illustration of the GOP elephant to their Facebook page that very clearly featured Ku Klux Klan hoods. Lawrence County GOP Chairwoman Shanon Terry apologized Monday, blaming the offensive slip-up on some sloppy Googling. “A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Terry wrote. “As chairman I take full responsibility for the error.” Ironically, the image was ripped from a 2020 Mother Jones article calling out racism within the party. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” tweeted Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-AL), putting the local chapter on blast.Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image. @TheDaleJackson pic.twitter.com/sf5j4QvneY— Anthony Daniels (@AnthonyDaniels) August 17, 2022 Read it at AL.com
Missouri man charged for threatening election official in Arizona
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged a Missouri man for leaving threatening voicemails for an election official in Arizona, marking the sixth federal criminal case brought so far to combat the rising tide of threats against local election officials.
Comments / 0