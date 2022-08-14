A local branch of the Alabama Republican Party put their foot in it over the weekend by posting an illustration of the GOP elephant to their Facebook page that very clearly featured Ku Klux Klan hoods. Lawrence County GOP Chairwoman Shanon Terry apologized Monday, blaming the offensive slip-up on some sloppy Googling. “A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Terry wrote. “As chairman I take full responsibility for the error.” Ironically, the image was ripped from a 2020 Mother Jones article calling out racism within the party. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” tweeted Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-AL), putting the local chapter on blast.Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image. @TheDaleJackson pic.twitter.com/sf5j4QvneY— Anthony Daniels (@AnthonyDaniels) August 17, 2022 Read it at AL.com

