ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City
Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kennedy Fletcher’s Kitty Hawk mural takes flight
The butterflies on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings seem to leap off the wall. The wings look iridescent in the afternoon sun. At first glance, the panels seem a solid hue, but flecks of paint of various colors are part of the story. For Hatteras Island...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Virginia Beach 2022
A classic and very popular sunny beach town, the gorgeous coastal gem in southeastern Virginia is filled with multiple white-sand beaches, a very long boardwalk, lively nightspots, a rich maritime history, fun family-friendly attractions, independent shops and locally sourced food restaurants. Now you just need to find an equally awesome...
outerbanksvoice.com
Premier Outer Banks Concert Series returns
The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Things To Do In Nags Head NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you are on the lookout for great things to do in Nags Head, North Carolina, you’re in the right place! You won’t have to wonder what to do in Nags Head any longer! From walking the seventeen miles of coastline and enjoying breathtaking views over the beaches and waterways to enjoying art, nature, and good food, you will love Nags Head!
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
outerbanksvoice.com
Beach nourishment update: Buxton ending, Kitty Hawk starting
Buxton: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredges Ellis Island and Liberty Island have made significant progress over this past week. As of Aug. 10, over 90 percent of the total contract volume (1.2 million cubic yards of sand) has been placed in the Buxton beach nourishment project area, and the project is expected to be completed next week.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
outerbanksvoice.com
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
princessanneindy.com
Aqua S, an ice cream shop in Virginia Beach, boasts unique flavors
VIRGINIA BEACH — So what’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?. If you said sea salt served in a chocolate cone nestled in cotton candy, you’ve probably visited Aqua S, a Sydney, Australia-based ice cream chain with a locally-owned branch located in the Hickman Place shopping center at General Booth Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway.
Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake closed due to fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Ballahack Road in the southern part of Chesapeake is closed due to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the city. The section closed is between Backwoods Road and Old Battlefield Boulevard. This area is close to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and Northwest River Natural Area Preserve.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
getnews.info
Master Certified Home Inspector In Virginia Beach Shares His Checklist For VA Home Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for VA home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a home inspector in Virginia Beach, it’s pertinent that...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
