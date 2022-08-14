Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John Honored By Coldplay With Gorgeous ‘Summer Night’s Rendition On Tour
The love for the late Olivia Newton-John is undeniable as amazing tributes keep pouring in one week after her death. During a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 17, lead singer Chris Martin joined forces with iconic “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia to sing a rousing rendition of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease, which catapulted Olivia to fame back in 1978. Watch below!
Emilia Clarke Called a ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ by Australian TV CEO, Company Apologizes for Causing ‘Any Offense’
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” touched down in Sydney this week for its official Australian premiere, but the event quickly turned controversial after Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, referred to Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl.” Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, is the country’s home for “Game of Thrones.” As reported by Australian publication Crikey (via Vanity Fair), Delaney was giving a speech ahead of the “House of the Dragon” premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched “Game of Thrones.” The CEO said,...
