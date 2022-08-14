Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Rollin Max Hetrick
Rollin Max Hetrick, 89 of Zanesville, went peacefully to Heaven on August 15, 2022. He was born on September 11, 1932, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Robert Lee Hetrick Jr. and Mabel Oretta (Snyder) Hetrick. He is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jeff) Arbuckle, Cheryl (Scott) Carpenter, Mary...
WHIZ
Daniel F. Hoffer
Daniel F. Hoffer, 83, of Chandlersville passed at 2:39 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital CCU. He was born on Thursday, October 27, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Christian and Garnett Lowry Hoffer. Daniel was a member of Norwich United Methodist Church. He...
WHIZ
Ann Taylor Nicholas
Ann Taylor Nicholas, 92, of Zanesville, died at 9:50 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Helen Purcell Home, Zanesville. She was born November 20, 1929, in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry C. and Marian Kerschner Taylor. Ann was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, life member of and past president of the Pioneer & Historical Society of Muskingum County. Ann also was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, was a twenty five year volunteer at Bethesda Hospital, she served eighteen years on the Zanes Trace Commemoration Parade Committee and was a member of the Woman’s Board.
WHIZ
Harold J. Ellis, Jr.
Harold J. Ellis, Jr., 73, of Zanesville, passed away at 5:29 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold J. Ellis, Sr. and Juanita Lyons Ellis. He was a former assistant manager at Elby’s Big Boy restaurant. He retired from Dollar General where he worked 18 1/2 years. He was a United States Army veteran. He was an avid Zanesville Blue Devils and Ohio State University fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR, drag racing and building models. He is survived by his wife Donna J. (Gee) Ellis. Three children Kimberly (Amanda) Harris, Dawn (Jason) Landis, and Tyler J. Ellis. Four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half brother Ernie Hiett. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 18, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive where services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Minister Keith Kress officiating and burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 will conduct military honors.
WHIZ
Dona L. Joseph
Dona LuAnn Joseph, 67 of Zanesville passed early the morning of August 14, 2022 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Thomas Fleming and Mary June Stewart. She was raised by her beloved mother, the late Geraldine Fleming. Dona was a 1973 graduate of Maysville High School and the Muskingum Vocational School. She was a longtime employee of Genesis Healthcare System, serving first as a nurse and later as an administrative assistant at both Bethesda and Good Samaritan hospital.
WHIZ
Marvin “Jim” Osborne Jr.
Marvin James “Jim” Osborne Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 31, 1947, to the late Marvin J. and Virginia P. Crowder Osborne Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Zanesville High School, employed as a steel worker for AK Steel and Birkhimer Asphalt. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #302, was a well-known area softball umpire and an avid car detailer. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State University, Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim loved to travel to Las Vegas but most of all he loved his family. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.
WHIZ
Richard D. Hargraves Jr.
Richard Dale Hargraves Jr. 64, of Zanesville, was called to the Heavens above on August 2, 2022 at 8:16P.M. when he passed away at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born September 24, 1957, a son of the late Richard Sale Hargraves Sr. and Codell Louis Guy. Rick was an awesome athlete of his time from St. Nicholas to Rosecrans. His dedication and ambition runs in his veins, a natural Star. Rick also worked hard with Shelly and Sands Construction Company in the 80 and 90’s. He was also a member of the Big 10 bike club in the 80s. Rick was an awesome father to all six of his children and a great grandfather to his grandkids. Rick was also a dear friend to everyone who knew him. The race isn’t given to the swift nor to the strong is it given to the ones who can endure till the end. Rick was definitely a great man. We definitely lost a great soul and one of the best dad’s in the universe. Rest in peace our beloved Husband, Father, Grampie, and Friend.
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
WHIZ
Donald L. Baker
Donald L. Baker, 79, of Adamsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 26, 1942, the son of the late Don and Bonnie Baker. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by Jeff Baker and Mike Baker. Donald...
WHIZ
Diane Marie Walker
Diane Marie Walker, 65 of Zanesville, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Riverside Hospital. She was born November 29, 1956, in Zanesville, the daughter of Robert Walker Sr. and Margie Morris Walker. She was Catholic by faith and was an avid Buckeyes fan. She also loved Harley Davidson and...
WHIZ
National Bad Poetry Day
ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday. And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is. “Poetry is part of our culture and when a...
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption. Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.
WHIZ
Carr Center Encourages Participation in their Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center provides programs that benefit people who have disabilities that often get overlooked. Executive Director Becky Clawson described one of the programs that offers people with disabilities a chance to break out of their routine. “Special Riders is a program that we’ve had for...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night. On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.
WHIZ
2022 Dreier Scholarship Winner Announced
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fred F. and Herman M. Dreier Foundation was created by two brothers that felt obliged to give back to their community by providing scholarships to deserving youth who are pursuing careers into the fields of which the brothers were interested. The foundation’s Family Representative Kurt...
WHIZ
East Muskingum Schools Receives Safety Grant
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s back to school time and student safety is a number one priority as kids head back to the classroom. This year East Muskingum Local Schools is looking to enhance that safety with nearly $260,000 they will be receiving through a grant from the attorney general’s office.
WHIZ
Governor DeWine Visits the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explored the Muskingum County Fair on Monday. He was out walking the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as Sheriff Matt Lutz gave him the grand tour of the fair. DeWine checked out the fairgrounds, stopping to talk and take pictures with fairgoers and members...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke...
