Richard Dale Hargraves Jr. 64, of Zanesville, was called to the Heavens above on August 2, 2022 at 8:16P.M. when he passed away at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born September 24, 1957, a son of the late Richard Sale Hargraves Sr. and Codell Louis Guy. Rick was an awesome athlete of his time from St. Nicholas to Rosecrans. His dedication and ambition runs in his veins, a natural Star. Rick also worked hard with Shelly and Sands Construction Company in the 80 and 90’s. He was also a member of the Big 10 bike club in the 80s. Rick was an awesome father to all six of his children and a great grandfather to his grandkids. Rick was also a dear friend to everyone who knew him. The race isn’t given to the swift nor to the strong is it given to the ones who can endure till the end. Rick was definitely a great man. We definitely lost a great soul and one of the best dad’s in the universe. Rest in peace our beloved Husband, Father, Grampie, and Friend.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO