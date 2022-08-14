ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Drops Property Tax Rate as Revenue Increases

The City of Mesquite is dropping its property tax rate by $.05 and will still report a revenue increase in the $306 million budget approved by the City Council on Monday. The council approved dropping the tax rate from $0.70862 per $100 of valuation to $0.65814 and will still realize an increase in property tax revenue of more than $3.6 million, a 5.43% increase over last year. That includes property tax of $1.1 million from new property.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?

DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Company Files Bankruptcy Amid School-District Lawsuit

A local construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last Tuesday after allegedly being denied payment for services by the Arlington Independent School District. Now, dozens of impacted customers who deposited thousands of dollars with RJ Construction are watching with concern as their projects sit incomplete and unfinished. Some expressed...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices

Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply

Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B

East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
DALLAS, TX

