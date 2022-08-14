ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Outsider.com

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Compliments of Calipari, UK football has a new chip for its shoulder

On the plus side, that invaluable chip for Mark Stoops’ shoulder has been replaced. We just never dreamed it would be friendly fire that enabled its return. For a decade, Stoops has brilliantly and successfully built the Kentucky football program with an “Us versus the World” mentality. The Nutter Center served as its bunker, the turf at the stadium the battlefield.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

One College Football Team Has 6 Games vs. Ranked Teams

A number of schools have challenging schedules for the upcoming college football season, and Mississippi State is one of them. The preseason AP top 25 was released earlier today, and the Bulldogs have the most games against teams in the rankings with six. There are 10 programs scheduled to face five ranked teams.
STARKVILLE, MS
Detroit Lions
On3.com

Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

