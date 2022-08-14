Read full article on original website
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Electra Acquires 225-Room Back Bay Hotel, Marking AKA’s Debut in Boston
BOSTON – Electra America Hospitality Group announced that it has acquired the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel, an upper upscale hotel in the heart of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. The property will be converted upon acquisition into “Hotel AKA Back Bay,” marking hospitality leader AKA’s debut in Boston....
quincyquarry.com
Braintree lands large life sciences development project #mayorkoch #foxrock
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Braintree lands large life sciences development project. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Braintree is the latest of many communities in the MetroBoston region to land a life science...
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?
Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
WBUR
Boston appoints its first-ever Green New Deal director. These are his priorities
During her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu promised to make climate change a top priority in Boston through a "Green New Deal." Now as mayor, she has appointed Oliver Sellers-Garcia as the city's first-ever Green New Deal director. Sellers-Garcia, who most recently worked as the MBTA's director of resiliency and equity,...
NEW VIDEO: Red Line train in Braintree barrels out of railyard onto tracks, causing commuter delays
BRAINTREE, Mass. — New video shows the moments a Red Line train rolled out of a railyard on July 25 and onto the tracks, causing a headache for the morning commute. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Braintree station as MBTA employees were readying Red Line trains for the start of service.
universalhub.com
Charlie on the MTA updated
While 'neath the streets of Boston, Anna Seda on cello, Jacob Deck on Celtic harp and Ben Rechel on bass play their updated version of the classic Boston song:. Here are lyrics for the extended version (h/t Alasdair):. Let me tell you all a story 'bout a man named Charlie.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
marketplace.org
People of color who own small businesses in college towns say it’s hard to sell to schools
Terryl Calloway runs a small, Black-owned graphics and printing firm on Newbury Street in the heart of Boston — a short distance from about a dozen colleges. “We print anything from business cards, flyers, banners, signs — anything print,” he said. Though his business is surrounded by...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
Some mayors not endorsing Orange Line shutdown
MEDFORD, Mass. — About a week ago, Medford’s mayor joined her counterparts in Malden and Melrose to send a letter to the MBTA asking for express buses from their locations into Boston and she’s now getting even more support. “We have not received a definitive response to...
universalhub.com
Wu looks at banning fossil-fuel use in new development, major renovation projects
Mayor Wu said today she wants Boston to join a state pilot that would let the city ban the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels for heating and cooking in new construction or major renovation projects. Wu today called for creation of an advisory committee that would draft...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
tigerdroppings.com
Boston eats and ratings w/pics
Went up to Boston this past week. Was extremely impressed with everything. Lobster rolls were the main attraction but had some fantastic food outside of that as well. Paulies. Hot 9.7. Cold 9.6. Loaded with lobster. $24 a piece. Best bang for the buck lobster roll wise. Chowdah was absolutely stuffed with clams too. Think it was $7 for the cup. Extremely well priced all around. Was supposed to have 7oz on each roll but I think the cold had close to 9-10oz.
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
universalhub.com
Drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists get to share in angst from Orange and Green Line shutdowns
State and Boston officials today detailed their latest efforts to provide alternatives for Orange Line riders and Green Line riders north of Boston for the month-long shutdown that starts Friday night - and to caution that eliminating train service that normally handles 100,000 people on weekdays will affect everybody else in the region as well.
