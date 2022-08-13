Read full article on original website
Related
Neal Gay, founder of Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dead at 96
DALLAS — Neal Gay, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, died Thursday at his Texas ranch. He was 96. Gay died in Terrell, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo shared the news of...
mansionglobal.com
Dallas, Texas, Home With 11,115 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $15 Million
This home in Dallas, Texas, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 11,115 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kyle Richards. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The space’s raised floor system allows for the utmost flexibility in design and functionality, and 13’ ceiling heights wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly merge the indoor spaces with the sweeping views. With unobstructed, panoramic views of downtown Dallas and beyond, the two-story penthouse features 11,482 sq ft of pristine shell space atop the 28-story tower, offering the ultimate stage for customization. The expansive outdoor living area measures almost 3,000 square feet and features a private pool and spa surrounded by ample entertaining spaces. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Residents can enjoy an array of other amenities at the property’s 17,000-square-foot amenity level, outfitted with a resort-style pool, climate-controlled wine cellar, pet spa and grooming station, putting green and spacious meeting and event spaces. The entire 48-home high-rise prioritizes privacy, security and wellness with spa and fitness offerings, 24/7 valet, on-site concierge services, and its registration as a WELL Certified building, resulting in advanced air filtration and other long-term health benefits.
LOOK: Former Longhorns pictured together after the Cowboys vs. Broncos game
A few former Longhorn teammates competed against each other in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos preseason game on Saturday night. PJ Locke, Malik Jefferson, Andrew Beck and Caden Sterns all grouped together to take a picture with the horns up postgame. Malik Jefferson signed with the Cowboys earlier this...
FOX Sports
Mike Gundy saying Oklahoma and Texas 'took the money and ran' means this | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young reacts to Mike Gundy’s comments about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Gundy was quoted as saying ‘People can talk about all the reasons, but that’s why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them’ in an interview with ESPN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
OSU's Mike Gundy blasts Oklahoma and Texas for SEC move: 'That's why they did it...all for the money'
Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0