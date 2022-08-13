This home in Dallas, Texas, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 11,115 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kyle Richards. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The space’s raised floor system allows for the utmost flexibility in design and functionality, and 13’ ceiling heights wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly merge the indoor spaces with the sweeping views. With unobstructed, panoramic views of downtown Dallas and beyond, the two-story penthouse features 11,482 sq ft of pristine shell space atop the 28-story tower, offering the ultimate stage for customization. The expansive outdoor living area measures almost 3,000 square feet and features a private pool and spa surrounded by ample entertaining spaces. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Residents can enjoy an array of other amenities at the property’s 17,000-square-foot amenity level, outfitted with a resort-style pool, climate-controlled wine cellar, pet spa and grooming station, putting green and spacious meeting and event spaces. The entire 48-home high-rise prioritizes privacy, security and wellness with spa and fitness offerings, 24/7 valet, on-site concierge services, and its registration as a WELL Certified building, resulting in advanced air filtration and other long-term health benefits.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO