MedicalXpress
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment
For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
2minutemedicine.com
Upadacitinib is safe and effective for treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
1. Significantly more patients in the upadacitinib group achieved ASAS40 response at week 14 compared to the placebo group. 2. Quality-of-life measures and subjective back pain were improved with upadacitinib. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: First-line treatment for non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis includes non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and biologic...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Forecasts Treatment Landscape of CRC as More Targeted Regimens Become Available
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, discussed how data from clinical trials examining different targeted strategies in colorectal cancer will transform the way in which patients with this malignancy are seen and treated. Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Gastrointestinal Cancer Program lead at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and medical director of the...
curetoday.com
Investigational Drug-Chemoradiotherapy Combo Improves Treatment Responses in Patients With Advanced Rectal Cancer
The researchers hypothesize that treatment with the investigational drug combined with chemoradiotherapy may reduce the need for invasive surgery to remove the rectum and surrounding tissue in this patient population. Treatment with neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy was more effective in patients with locally advanced rectal cancer who first received the investigational drug...
5 Ways to Raise Potassium Levels Quickly
Whether you have a potassium deficiency or low levels, here are 5 ways you can increase your potassium quickly to avoid unwanted side effects of low potassium.
Covid: New dual-strain booster vaccine targeting Omicron to be rolled out in autumn
A newly-approved Covid vaccine that offers protection against the original Wuhan virus and the Omicron variant is to be rolled out in the coming weeks as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.The UK is the first country in the world to approve the use of the so-called bivalent vaccine, manufactured by Moderna and known as “Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron”, in people aged 18 and over.The jab, which triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, will be offered to millions of over-50s ahead of winter — as recommended by the Joint Committee on...
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for Barrett’s esophagus?
Barrett’s esophagus is a condition in which acid reflux damages the lining of the esophagus, or food pipe. Medications and other treatments can help prevent further damage. Medications for Barrett’s esophagus aim to prevent and heal damage to the esophagus by reducing stomach acid or increasing movement in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
ajmc.com
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
Diabetics suffering macular oedema to be offered new £800-a-dose jab to protect their eyesight providing hope to 22,000 patients a year
A drug that can save diabetics from going blind is now being offered on the NHS. Brolucizumab treats fluid build-up in the eyes – called diabetic macular oedema – that can lead to blurred vision and, eventually, loss of sight. Currently, diabetics with the condition have to attend...
NIH Director's Blog
Warning Signs of Suicide
The behaviors listed below may be some of the signs that someone is thinking about suicide. Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live. Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage. Unbearable emotional or physical pain. Changing behavior, such as:. Making a plan or researching ways to...
MedCity News
AstraZeneca & Daiichi drug wins another FDA approval, this time in lung cancer
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo drug Enhertu is on a hot streak, winning an FDA approval in lung cancer that marks its second affirmative regulatory decision within the span of a week. The FDA approval announced Friday covers the treatment of adults whose advanced cases of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
cancernetwork.com
Accelerated Approval Granted to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ NSCLC
Adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor HER2 mutations may now be treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Accelerated approval has been granted to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) for the treatment of patients with HER2 mutation–positive unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer following...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
