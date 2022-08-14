The Nolensville Little League team is back in the Little League World Series for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall. After winning district, state, and regional tournaments, Nolensville is set to take on Team New England out of Middlesborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO