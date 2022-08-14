ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trio land in top 5 of impressive list from 247Sports

A Tennessee Vols trio was included on an impressive list this week from 247Sports. Matt Howe, a writer for 247Sports, put together a list of the top quarterback/wide receiver/running back trios in the nation and a Vols trio landed in the top five. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Cedric Tillman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 3-Star Vanderbilt LB Commit Kelvon McBride

NC State is actively looking to add another Linebacker to their 2023 recruiting class, and these days they are looking at players already committed to schools. On Saturday, the Wolfpack offered Texas Tech commit Miquel Dingle Jr., and today they offered 3-star Vanderbilt commit Kelvon McBride (6’4″/210). McBride...
RALEIGH, NC
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville Little League coach Randy Huth reflects on season ahead of World Series appearance

The Nolensville Little League team is back in the Little League World Series for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall. After winning district, state, and regional tournaments, Nolensville is set to take on Team New England out of Middlesborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Songwriting trio on tap for event at The Harpeth

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Murrah, whose long list of hits has made him a celebrated icon in the Nashville music industry, has put together a unique trio of singer-songwriters for Songwriters at The Harpeth, an evening of music in the Riverside Ballroom of Franklin’s The Harpeth Hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE

