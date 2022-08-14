Read full article on original website
Related
Trump supporter who assaulted police at the Capitol gets five years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who assaulted police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because he believed the former president's lies about the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday. Mark Ponder, one of just four Washington residents arrested for...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Man crashes into barrier near Capitol, opens fire, then shoots himself
A man drove a car into a barrier near the U.S. Capitol Sunday morning, then opened fire, before shooting himself, authorities said.
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man fatally shoots self after crashing car into barricade near US Capitol Building
A man shot and killed himself after driving into a vehicle barricade near the US Capitol Building early Sunday morning, US Capitol Police said.
A man died after he collided with a US Capitol barricade in fiery crash and started shooting into the air: police
After the collision, the man started "shooting indiscriminately, ultimately shot and killed himself," a PBS reporter said on Sunday.
Ex-Virginia cop sentenced over 7 years in prison for Capitol riot
A former Virginia police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Thursday for his role in the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: A federal judge sentenced Thomas Robertson to 87 months in prison, matching the longest sentence handed down to a Capitol rioter so far, per the Post.
AOL Corp
'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a single misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, 34, also admitted in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
One dead and another injured in shooting near Dupont in DC
Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening near Dupont Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said during a press conference.
SFGate
City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles. The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the...
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months, governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. Neither the local nor federal government greets them when they arrive.
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Secret Service knew of threats against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence for days before the Capitol riot: CREW
Capitol Police weren't alerted about the threats until 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, by which time officers were already under siege by a violent mob.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man rams car into US Capitol barricade, opens fire as car bursts into flames
A man rammed his car it into a barricade in front of the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning, according to a U.S. Capitol Police. The suspect then got out of his car as it burst into flames and began randomly firing a gun before turning this weapon on himself. The...
SFGate
2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
California boy, 12, leads police in 'cat-and-mouse' game in stolen minivan, police say
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after stealing the family minivan and taking it on a wild ride, officials said.
Comments / 0