The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO