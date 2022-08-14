ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death

By JONATHAN MATTISE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367Efg_0hH0qhb300
Private Prison Lawsuit FILE - Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, managed by CoreCivic, is pictured on May 24, 2016, in Hartsville, Tenn. On Friday, July 15, 2022, a federal magistrate judge ordered an attorney suing CoreCivic over an inmate's death to delete certain tweets — some of which describe the company as a “death factory” — and restrict his public commentary going forward. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it.

Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not making timely rounds. It sought $10 million for Newby.

CoreCivic spokesperson Matthew Davio said the settlement terms are confidential, adding that the company is “pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable resolution to this case.”

Horwitz said he remains unable to comment due to last month's gag order. A judge still needs to approve the settlement.

The suit asked the judge to declare that CoreCivic failed to maintain a constitutionally required level of inmate safety at Trousdale. The facility, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Nashville, houses about 2,500 inmates, the most of any Tennessee prison. The suit also sought the appointment of an independent monitor to conduct regular unannounced inspections of Trousdale. If the inspector were to find the prison hadn’t fixed its “unlawful” problems, the judge should shut the facility down, the suit argued.

CoreCivic, which has denied all of the lawsuit’s allegations, has faced scrutiny in state comptroller audits in 2017 and 2020. Those reports found understaffing and said officials were not compiling accurate data on inmate deaths, facility lockdowns and use of force by correctional officers. State corrections officials fined the company $2 million for problems at Trousdale.

In social media posts, Horwitz wrote that CoreCivic is a “death factory,” “juices its profit margins by deliberately understaffing facilities and skimping on healthcare” and makes it easier to get drugs in its facilities “than almost anywhere else in America.”

In late July, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery Frensley sided with CoreCivic in ordering Horwitz to delete those tweets and stop commenting on the case.

Frensley also determined that Horwitz improperly commented on Twitter about depositions from other CoreCivic cases that he had improperly filed in court.

In one court filing, the company called Horwitz’s posts “extraordinarily vicious in their verbiage,” and wrote, “He is wrong” and in violation of court rules. Frensley sided with CoreCivic, writing that “trials are meant to occur in the courtroom, not in the media."

Horwitz has asked the court to reverse the gag order, saying Frensley's analysis “fails on multiple levels,” including on First Amendment free-speech protections. He claims a retraction order for social media and other communications "furthers no purpose beyond raw censorship."

The court has not ruled on the issue yet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
WGAU

Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury Wednesday under a judge's order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed Giuliani as he stepped out of a...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prison#Censorship#Drugs
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
WGAU

Medical groups, 20 states weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A legal battle over abortion rights pitting one of the reddest states in the nation against the U.S. government has dozens of states and major medical associations seeking to weigh in. Twenty states, Washington, D.C., the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American...
IDAHO STATE
WGAU

Raw oysters from Louisiana linked to 2 deaths in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died in Florida and raw oyster consumption has been linked to both of the deaths. The oysters were also found to be from Louisana. According to The Associated Press, a man who recently ate at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has died from a bacterial infection after he ate some raw oysters while a man in Pensacola died the same way in the past month.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WGAU

Key insider: 2 men were 'very eager' to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were "very eager" to move forward with the plan and expressed no reluctance, a key witness testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin also downplayed the influence of two FBI informants who trained with the group, saying he couldn't recall...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WGAU

Deputies: Florida mechanic arrested after threatening customer, mother with machete

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man who they said attacked a victim and his mother with a machete in an argument over car repairs. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair on Sugarloaf Key after an argument escalated. Deputies said a customer at the repair shop was upset that he had been charged a fee, even though the mechanic had been unable to make the repairs.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WGAU

Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests 1st in 75 years in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. "Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSMV

Human remains of missing woman found in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The human remains of a missing woman out of Murfreesboro was found by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been asking for the public’s help in getting any information pertaining 22-year-old Mya Fuller’s death. The Murfreesboro Police Department reported Fuller was last...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy