wlip.com

Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
WGN News

2 found shot dead in Lincoln Square home

CHICAGO — Two people were found shot dead in a Lincoln Square home on Monday. Chicago police said a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were found around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. Both were found fatally shot in the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the […]
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
wcsjnews.com

Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released

Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
WGN News

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash

This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
cwbchicago.com

2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight

Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
97ZOK

Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
