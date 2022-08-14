Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car's Catalytic Converter
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
tncontentexchange.com
Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say
MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
POLITICO
Illinois Dems under new management
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Democratic Central Committee held its first meeting under newly elected chair state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, who announced her deputies and a plan to change the organization's bylaws — a move that drew some pushback from committee members. The new officers: Congressman Bobby Rush is...
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
