FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
Crash on Border Highway west closes lanes Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on the Border Highway west before Campbell, closing all lanes for several hours. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted to the Paisano exit. No injuries were...
KVIA
Crash at I-10 east at Raynolds backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious crash at I-10 east and Raynolds in the left two lanes is backing up traffic. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is backed up as far back as N. Piedras Street. The clearing time is currently not known. To get...
KVIA
El Paso police identify U.S. driver in Upper Valley crash; confirm passengers were migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19-year-old east El Paso resident was driving the car that overturned into a canal in the Upper Valley Monday morning. Police say the man was Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar. One passenger died, his identity is not known. Police have identified the...
KVIA
Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident. The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.
1 Person Dead, 7 Others Hospitalised In A Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The driver of an SUV carrying several passengers apparently struck a U.S Border Patrol vehicle and crashed into a canal. According to the authorities, one person is dead, and seven others were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
KFOX 14
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
KVIA
Gateway South at Yandell reopened after sinkhole opened in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – Gateway South Blvd is open at Yandell Dr. again after a big sinkhole opened up last week in Central El Paso. A spokesperson for El Paso Water said Gateway South is open for traffic, but Yandell remains closed as the repairs continue. They said the...
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
KFOX 14
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
KVIA
2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
TxDOT project, lane closures impacting motorists during week of Aug. 14
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14. WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS I-10 Widening West Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be […]
KFOX 14
Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
