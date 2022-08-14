ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOX 14

Crash on Border Highway west closes lanes Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on the Border Highway west before Campbell, closing all lanes for several hours. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted to the Paisano exit. No injuries were...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east at Raynolds backing up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A serious crash at I-10 east and Raynolds in the left two lanes is backing up traffic. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is backed up as far back as N. Piedras Street. The clearing time is currently not known. To get...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
KTSM

TxDOT project, lane closures impacting motorists during week of Aug. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14. WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS I-10 Widening West Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mansion party house closed temporarily by County attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to stop for-profit parties, known as mansion parties, from happening at a far East Side residence. The County Attorney’s Office alleges illegal activities have been happening at the property of 5081 Fort Defiance in the unincorporated part of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

