Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year. Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM. "Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season...
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
Shoulder injury for Packers S Dallin Leavitt could be serious
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed a shoulder injury for safety Dallin Leavitt and provided an ominous timeline for his return when asked before practice on Sunday. Per LaFleur, Leavitt is expected to be out “a while” after he left Friday’s preseason opener against the 49ers with a shoulder...
Yardbarker
Packers Adding Safety to Injury-Depleted Group
With injuries plaguing their safety group, the Green Bay Packers are signing De’Vante Cross, according to a source. Cross, who worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, started 19 games during his final two seasons at Virginia. He had one interception, six passes defensed and 24 tackles during his super-senior season in 2021 and six interceptions for his career. Cross was forced to play out of position at cornerback in 2020 before moving back to safety for his final season.
2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title. It was a second straight season where they held the number one […] The post 2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
FOX Sports
Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?
The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
NBC Sports
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson
The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
