ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 54

Joseph Siner
2d ago

This whole thing was all about money. They had to create a fear mongering tactic so people could fall for it, most of these so say “ outbreaks “ were all amongst people who were vaccinated on those cruises. There should’ve never been a mandate from the jump which is very much unconstitutional! ( that’s just my opinion which I am entitled to )

Reply(6)
47
Karie says
2d ago

Too little too late. ESP when there were covid outbreaks on like every ship they took out with only vaccinated passengers 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply(1)
22
MBG
2d ago

After 2 1/2 years, there should be no more Covid restrictions, mandates or requirements to do anything!

Reply(4)
24
Related
travelawaits.com

This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required

You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today

Cruise line stocks are all deep in the red today after Walmart provided a disturbing profit update. Growing fears over the dreaded "R" word are causing the markets to torpedo cruise ship stocks. The industry, though, is seeing better booking numbers than it did before the pandemic. You’re reading a...
WORLD
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before. During this season, Princess will sail 47 different itineraries on more than 210 cruises. New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Silversea Cruises#Celebrity Cruises#Msc Cruises#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Usa Today#Carnival Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean Group#Norwegian#The Washington Post
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Greece
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy