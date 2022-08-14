ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy

The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
CROWN POINT, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Claims Victory in Case Dismissal

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been dismissed against the former mayor of Michigan City, who alleged the case from 2019 was political to cost him a third consecutive term. Meer has agreed to admit guilt about leaving the scene of an accident after leaving office. However, charges of false informing, intimidation and official misconduct against Meer for his behavior following the arrest of his stepson were dismissed on August 8.
hometownnewsnow.com

Race Car Like Driver Arrested

(La Porte County, IN) - A 22-year-old woman is facing possible time in prison on allegations of traveling more than twice the speed limit and fleeing police. Mia Dudeck is charged with a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Officer's Arrest

(Trail Creek, IN) - Brandon Wilkerson, a City of La Porte police officer, was arrested and suspended from his job for allegedly having sex beside a vehicle in a parking lot. The 35-year-old Wilkerson is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
LA PORTE, IN
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
abc57.com

South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN

