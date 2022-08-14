Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Claims Victory in Case Dismissal
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been dismissed against the former mayor of Michigan City, who alleged the case from 2019 was political to cost him a third consecutive term. Meer has agreed to admit guilt about leaving the scene of an accident after leaving office. However, charges of false informing, intimidation and official misconduct against Meer for his behavior following the arrest of his stepson were dismissed on August 8.
hometownnewsnow.com
Race Car Like Driver Arrested
(La Porte County, IN) - A 22-year-old woman is facing possible time in prison on allegations of traveling more than twice the speed limit and fleeing police. Mia Dudeck is charged with a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, the...
fox32chicago.com
USPS offers $10k reward for info leading to arrest, conviction of Sauk Village mail theft suspect
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. - Authorities with the United States Postal Service are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing mail in Sauk Village last month. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Officer's Arrest
(Trail Creek, IN) - Brandon Wilkerson, a City of La Porte police officer, was arrested and suspended from his job for allegedly having sex beside a vehicle in a parking lot. The 35-year-old Wilkerson is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
Berrien Springs man arrested, charged after drugs, guns found during search
A collaborative effort between MSP and the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department has resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and eight firearms in Berrien Springs last week.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
WNDU
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday. It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need. Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate’s son pleads guilty to 2 criminal charges. Updated:...
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
