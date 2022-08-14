ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road

By abc15.com staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iutus_0hH028Ic00

A man was killed and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a party at a Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say they got a call Sunday just before 2 a.m. of a shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road.

They say they arrived to a "chaotic" scene with multiple people having been hit by gunfire.

Officials say 43-year-old Carlos Santos-Noriega was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Three people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening laceration. Another victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound later. One of the victims was a juvenile female, and she reportedly has a life-threatening injury. The suspect's brother was also shot in the incident.

Detectives have reportedly learned of a fight between multiple men at the party. During the fight, 18-year-old Bryan Sapon-Deleon pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the crowd as he attempted to flee. The shooter was held down by witnesses until police arrived and took him into custody.

Officials say Deleon was booked on Tuesday into the Maricopa County jail and multiple felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

