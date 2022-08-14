ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
theScore

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon

Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
ESPN

Morata double leads Atletico Madrid win at Getafe in their LaLiga opener

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata made a triumphant return to LaLiga as he scored twice to help the visitors win 3-0 at Getafe in their opening match of the season on Monday. Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the third goal late on and Atletico had enough chances to make the result...
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
hypebeast.com

Arsenal’s 2022/23 adidas Ozweego Is an Extension of This Season’s Third Kit

Throughout the Premier League, North London side Arsenal is always guaranteed to have one of the stand-out kits of the season. This campaign, the Gunners and. have once again produced some of the cleanest jerseys of the year, with the stand-out strip being the pink third kit that’s designed to commemorate Arsenal’s fearless supporters who show strength and pride towards their community.
theScore

Report: Glazers considering selling minority stake in Manchester United

The Glazer family is considering selling a minority stake in Manchester United, sources told Bloomberg's David Hellier and Ruth David. The family, led by brothers Avram and Joel Glazer, has no intention of ceding complete control of the club it has operated since 2005 to an outside investor, the sources added.
