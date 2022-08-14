Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy?
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United turn to Aubameyang, Vardy?. Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to...
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
ESPN
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp short on strikers for Manchester United match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis following a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury. Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica...
ESPN
Man United cool Adrien Rabiot interest over wage demands, explore move for Real Madrid's Casemiro - sources
Manchester United have cooled their interest in Adrien Rabiot over what they believe are excessive wage demands and are instead exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, sources have told ESPN. United have refused to meet Rabiot's demands despite offering to make the French midfielder one of the highest-paid...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon
Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
A managerial clash, hair pulling, and more misery at Man United: Here's what happened in a thrilling weekend of Premier League action
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed twice as Chelsea and Tottenham saw out a controversial 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
ESPN
Morata double leads Atletico Madrid win at Getafe in their LaLiga opener
Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata made a triumphant return to LaLiga as he scored twice to help the visitors win 3-0 at Getafe in their opening match of the season on Monday. Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the third goal late on and Atletico had enough chances to make the result...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
SB Nation
Manchester United ready to move for Hakim Ziyech if Chelsea ‘not too greedy’ — report
Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Arsenal’s 2022/23 adidas Ozweego Is an Extension of This Season’s Third Kit
Throughout the Premier League, North London side Arsenal is always guaranteed to have one of the stand-out kits of the season. This campaign, the Gunners and. have once again produced some of the cleanest jerseys of the year, with the stand-out strip being the pink third kit that’s designed to commemorate Arsenal’s fearless supporters who show strength and pride towards their community.
theScore
Report: Glazers considering selling minority stake in Manchester United
The Glazer family is considering selling a minority stake in Manchester United, sources told Bloomberg's David Hellier and Ruth David. The family, led by brothers Avram and Joel Glazer, has no intention of ceding complete control of the club it has operated since 2005 to an outside investor, the sources added.
Comments / 0