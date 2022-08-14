Man Shoots Himself After Driving Into US Capitol Barricade: Police

DC Fire And EMS Photo Credit: DC Fire And EMS

A man shot himself after crashing his car into the US Capitol barricade as it went up in flames early Sunday, Aug. 14, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on East Capitol and Second street, US Capitol Police said.

While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. That's when he fired several shots into the air before turning the gun on himself. Nobody else was hurt.

At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

