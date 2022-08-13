Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Belfast police investigating hit and run
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is asking for help locating a driver involved in a hit and run. Friday night witnesses reported a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle after finding an adult woman in a ditch on 238 Belmont Ave. According to Belfast Police the vehicle...
Driver in fatal Hermon crash charged with manslaughter sentenced
(NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Hermon responsible for causing a fatal crash last summer was sentenced Monday morning. Keith Austin is charged with manslaughter and aggravated OUI for last June's car crash that killed one of his passengers. Family members said that the three passengers in the car left a party after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana.
wgan.com
Woman hurt in Belfast hit-and-run
Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman hurt in Belfast Saturday night. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont was riding her bike westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the road when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene of the...
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor accused of tampering with evidence facing up to 6 months behind bars
A former Franklin County prosecutor linked to a criminal conspiracy to sell marijuana in Maine will face sentencing on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal. Alves was accused of...
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
WMTW
Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating more vandalism incidents, charge one suspect
ROCKLAND – Rockland Police have identified several suspects and charged at least one individual after an investigation that began Friday morning, Aug. 12, following reports of properties vandalized during the early morning hours. Police said they received at least five complaints of property having been "tagged" with racist and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 5-11. Richard J. Cornell, 36, of Wayland, Massachusetts, obstructing the report of a crime in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine; disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Northport Aug. 31, 2019, $500 fine. Tamara L. Dalton, 41,...
wabi.tv
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
foxbangor.com
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey C. Trafton endorses Jason Trundy as his successor
Jason Trundy is the right choice for Waldo County Sheriff! He has held nearly every leadership position in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office over his 28-year career. He has excelled in each of these assignments. Jason currently serves as the Chief Deputy where he oversees both the Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.
penbaypilot.com
Send Jan Dodge back to Augusta to continue her hard work for our community
This November, let’s send Jan Dodge back to Augusta for a third term to work for the people of State House District 39 (Belfast, Northport, and Belmont). I met Jan in 2018 when she went door-to-door in Belfast in her first campaign. Since then, I have seen that not only is she enthusiastic and dedicated to her role in Augusta, but she always quickly replies to emails about legislation and has even asked for my opinions.
'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
foxbangor.com
Levant man pleads guilty to fraud scheme
BANGOR– A Levant man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges In U.S District court in Bangor Tuesday. The charges stemmed from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds. Court records show 40-year-old Craig Franck formerly owned CCF Acoustics...
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
