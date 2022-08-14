Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
After days of graphic witness testimony, a former LAPD officer has been ordered to stand trial for a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona.
SoCal to see temperatures in the 90s and triple digits Wednesday as sweltering heat continues
Sunny skies and hot conditions are sticking around in Southern California Wednesday, with temperatures in some parts expected to range from the upper 90s to as high as 104 degrees.
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
knewsradio.com
Fatal Crashes Kill Motorcyclist, Trucker
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Washington Street, just north of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. A 29 year old man driving his motorcycle south on Washington near Tucson Circle, not...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months
A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
