Beaumont, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Master-planned community in Menifee gets started

Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
knewsradio.com

Fatal Crashes Kill Motorcyclist, Trucker

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Washington Street, just north of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. A 29 year old man driving his motorcycle south on Washington near Tucson Circle, not...
PALM DESERT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months

A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
RIALTO, CA

