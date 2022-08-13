Read full article on original website
Washington moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for a change in policy. "This is Andrew when he...
Idaho governor visits Post Falls as construction gets underway on I-90 interchange
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited Post Falls on Tuesday as a major construction project gets underway. The I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting a major facelift that will change the way drivers get around the area. The work is starting...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies. On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison with 20 years fixed.
Port Orchard man sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined for involvement in Capitol riot
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Cameron initially faced four charges but...
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
Fighting inflation: BBB of Washington gives budget tips
SEATTLE — The next inflation update is scheduled for release on the morning of Sept. 13. It will offer the rate of inflation over the 12 months that ended August 2022. According to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ended July 2022 after rising 9.1% previously, the most since 1981.
Kia thefts spiking, Seattle police say. A TikTok trend may be to blame
SEATTLE — Police believe a recent spike in Kia vehicle thefts throughout Seattle could be tied to a series of videos shared on TikTok. The Seattle Police Department investigated 36 reports of stolen Kia's this July, up from five in July 2021. Investigators believe suspects may be using a method learned from TikTok that involves using a USB drive, cable or other tools in place of a key to start a vehicle.
