SEATTLE — The next inflation update is scheduled for release on the morning of Sept. 13. It will offer the rate of inflation over the 12 months that ended August 2022. According to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ended July 2022 after rising 9.1% previously, the most since 1981.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO