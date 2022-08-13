ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KREM

Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects

SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Government
Washington Lifestyle
Washington State
KREM

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
BOISE, ID
KREM

Fighting inflation: BBB of Washington gives budget tips

SEATTLE — The next inflation update is scheduled for release on the morning of Sept. 13. It will offer the rate of inflation over the 12 months that ended August 2022. According to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.5% for the 12 months ended July 2022 after rising 9.1% previously, the most since 1981.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Kia thefts spiking, Seattle police say. A TikTok trend may be to blame

SEATTLE — Police believe a recent spike in Kia vehicle thefts throughout Seattle could be tied to a series of videos shared on TikTok. The Seattle Police Department investigated 36 reports of stolen Kia's this July, up from five in July 2021. Investigators believe suspects may be using a method learned from TikTok that involves using a USB drive, cable or other tools in place of a key to start a vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA

