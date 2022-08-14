Read full article on original website
Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove
If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
A deeper water shortage on Lake Mead is hardly the worst thing we're facing
The federal Bureau of Reclamation has declared a deeper level of water shortage for Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. But that was not the most consequential thing Reclamation announced – or, more accurately, skirted – on Aug. 16. It’s also not the gargantuan cut that some...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
New helicopters bolster rescue abilities in Colorado's high country
The Colorado Army National Guard received the first of two new helicopters capable of hoist rescues in Colorado's mountains. The new UH-72Bs, referred to as "Lakotas," add to the current fleet of UH-60 Black Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks, and UH-72A Lakotas. The UH-72Bs can perform at higher elevations than the UH-72As,...
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 billion from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
