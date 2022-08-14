ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Tour the Tropical Fruit Farm at Rainbow Falls

Standing among a row of tall, verdant trees, Kea Keolanui hands me a small leaf and says, “Chew on this.” The bitter taste is slightly mouth-numbing and I have zero guesses of what this spice is. Keolanui tells me it’s clove. The aromatic flower buds are from Syzgium...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
bigislandvideonews.com

Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
HILO, HI
Person
North West
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Tamari

I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna

The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Couple accused of stealing service dog, SUV from Hilo mall parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo couple is accused of stealing a service dog and a Honda CR-V from the parking lot of a shopping mall, Hawaii County prosecutors said. The incident happened on Saturday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot. Authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Kuuhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski with two...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway. Connor Uribes was last seen in the Ainaloa area of Pahoa during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, wearing a yellow hoodie sweatshirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. Connor is described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet...
PAHOA, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigislandnow.com

HPD Locates Woman Who Escaped Police Custody in Pāhoa

A woman who escaped police custody earlier this week was apprehended this morning. According to Hawai‘i police, Jenna Martin was located this morning at a residence in Pāhoa. HPD officials say Martin attempted to elude capture a second time, but was ultimately located in the bushes behind the home and surrendered peacefully.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics

Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI

