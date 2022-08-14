ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Caught in Southie

National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood

Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
Boston 25 News WFXT

TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport

BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
Time Out Global

5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston

While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
