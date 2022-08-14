Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood
Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
Abandoned Pomeranian named Buzz found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave has found his forever home
Buzz the Pomeranian who was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave now has a permanent residence. On Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) announced that the male dog is out of the adoption process and has found a new home.
TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport
BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman David R. Brown Who Died in the Line of Duty 39 Years Ago Today
Patrolman David Brown suffered a fatal heart attack on August 14, 1983, in Dorchester shortly after a short pursuit of a vehicle that was speeding on Columbia Road near Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting inside the police vehicle he suffered a seizure while checking the vehicle registration and driver's license....
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Victim in critical condition after stabbing at Roxbury park
BOSTON — A person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at a Roxbury park on Monday night, police say. Responding officers were notified of a person that walked into Boston Medical Center with multiple stab wounds just before 7:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. Officials say the victim’s injuries...
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Boston’s new police commisioner to be sworn in Monday
BOSTON — The City of Boston will have a new top cop effective Monday morning. Michael Cox will be sworn in as commissioner during a ceremony on City Hall Plaza. Cox will be sworn in by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu who selected him as police commissioner in July. Cox...
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
