Manchester United given extra training by Erik ten Hag after Brentford beating

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag cancelled a day off for his under-fire players on Sunday following the team's disastrous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

United conceded four times in a miserable first-half showing in west London on Saturday and were unable to mount any sort of comeback after the break.

That leaves Ten Hag's side bottom of the Premier League after their two fixtures and with the ominous prospect of facing Liverpool at Old Trafford next Monday.

As reported by Goal , Ten Hag called his players in for an extra session on Sunday, with the new manager already under pressure just two games into his tenure.

"It's rubbish and it's poor. We need higher standards than that, that's clear," Ten Hag told beIN Sports after the game.

"We have to deliver and we didn't. We have to change, that's quite clear.

"Thirty-five minutes you concede four goals. It is not possible. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans. We let them down."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.