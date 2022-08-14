ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United given extra training by Erik ten Hag after Brentford beating

By Ben Hayward
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOYEg_0hGzA40U00

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag cancelled a day off for his under-fire players on Sunday following the team's disastrous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

United conceded four times in a miserable first-half showing in west London on Saturday and were unable to mount any sort of comeback after the break.

That leaves Ten Hag's side bottom of the Premier League after their two fixtures and with the ominous prospect of facing Liverpool at Old Trafford next Monday.

As reported by Goal , Ten Hag called his players in for an extra session on Sunday, with the new manager already under pressure just two games into his tenure.

"It's rubbish and it's poor. We need higher standards than that, that's clear," Ten Hag told beIN Sports after the game.

"We have to deliver and we didn't. We have to change, that's quite clear.

"Thirty-five minutes you concede four goals. It is not possible. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans. We let them down."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Ten Hag
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brentford#Bein Sports#Old Trafford
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

12
Followers
638
Post
525
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy