Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Comments / 0