Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO