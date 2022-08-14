Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

Read full article on original website
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
Wednesday Tips
All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bbold seeks top Worcester prize against Irish rainder Peregrine Run
Quality summer jumping returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at Worcester, while the top Flat trainers are represented at Wolverhampton. 5.32 Worcester - Grand Sancy returns in search of £13k pot. With over £13,000 on offer to the winner of the class two feature, the Herefordshire And Worcestershire...
Hollie Doyle blog: James Ferguson's El Bodegon the star ride in Great Voltigeur on Juddmonte day
Sky Sports Racing's Hollie Doyle is back to give us her views on the Juddmonte International and her best rides over the week at York. James Ferguson is a young trainer going places and I'm delighted to be given the ride on his classy colt EL BODEGON in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00) on the opening day of the Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.
Juddmonte International: Baaeed makes it a perfect 10 races unbeaten with devastating display
Unbeaten Baaeed made it a perfect 10 out of 10 with a devastating performance stepping up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday. In an excellent field including last year's winner Mishriff and Irish Guineas hero Native Trail, Baaeed (2/5) and Jim Crowley blew apart the field for William Haggas and the Shadwell team, winning in a rout by six-and-a-half lengths from Mishriff, with outsider Sir Busker running an excellent race back in third after blowing the start.
Max Verstappen welcomes Mercedes threat in Formula 1 2022: 'They can steal points off Ferrari!'
Max Verstappen has welcomed Mercedes' re-emergence at the front so they can "steal more points off Ferrari" - and insists that the championship is not over despite his mammoth lead. Verstappen holds an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc after back-to-back victories before the summer break, and it would represent the...
Tour de France: Nairo Quintana disqualified after tramadol found in blood samples
Nairo Quintana has been retrospectively disqualified from the Tour de France after tramadol was found in two blood samples, world governing body the UCI has announced. Tramadol was banned by the UCI in 2019 although infringements of the in-competition ban are offences under medical rules and do not constitute an anti-doping violation.
James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'
James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.
MCC renames East Gate at Lord's in honour of late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint
The East Gate at Lord's has been renamed in honour of the late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint. Heyhoe Flint was the first women’s cricketer to set foot – in a playing capacity – on the main ground at Lord's in 1976.
PL30: Wes Morgan recalls Leicester's fairy tale triumph in 2016
In 2016 Leicester City won the Premier League in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history. We invited some youngsters to ask Leicester's title-winning captain Wes Morgan about that incredible season.
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
Colchester 1-0 Bradford: Tom Eastman's stoppage-time header seals dramatic win for the U's
Tom Eastman’s header deep into stoppage time secured Colchester a dramatic 1-0 win over Bradford. Eastman headed in Noah Chilvers' inswinging free-kick at the far post to earn the U's their first league victory of the season, in the seventh minute of time added on. There was still time...
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiemgan nominated for UEFA Women's Player and Women's Coach of the Year prizes
England manager Sarina Wiegman has been nominated for the UEFA Women's Manager of the Year prize, with Beth Mead one of three players listed in the Player category. The Lionesses pair helped England to a first major tournament victory in 56 years, with Wiegman masterminding the European Championship triumph from the dugout and Mead ending up as not only the tournament's top goalscorer but the Player of the Tournament as well.
UEFA・
Siimona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to clinch third Canadian Open title; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal
Former world No 1 Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday, while Pablo Carreno Busta won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semi-final...
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua vows he 'must win' Usyk rematch | 'We were born to compete!'
Anthony Joshua faced Oleksandr Usyk at the final press conference ahead of their high stakes rematch, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, and vowed he must win after September's loss to the Ukrainian. Usyk delivered an assured performance over 12 rounds last year to outpoint Joshua...
