This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
I Have Loved Madison County Since My First Cast at 5 Years Old
The person I am today (for better or worse) owes a lot to the town of Ennis, Montana and the Madison Valley as a whole. That place shaped my childhood in all the good ways. Ennis has been on my mind a lot recently because my dad's best friend, a long time guide and outfitter south of Cameron, just turned 90 years old. Gordon Patton is a wonderful, knowledgeable good 'ole boy who has not only been an excellent steward of the Madison Valley for decades but has taught thousands of people how to fly fish.
Montana’s Best Car Show is This Sunday in Bozeman: Pro Tips
It's big, well organized, insanely full of cool vehicles, and also free and open to the public. We'll tell you how to have the most fun at the Cruisn' on Main Car Show this Sunday in Bozeman. So here are the very basics about the Cruisin' on Main Car Show...
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
The Ultimate MSU Student Food Guide: Best Places to Dine Close to Campus
With all the new and returning students coming back to Bozeman, we thought we would help a little. Montana State University is gearing up for the influx of students coming back to Bozeman this weekend. Students will be moving into dorms, apartments, and houses close to campus. When they are finally settled in, these bright-eyed young adults will need to know where to go to grab a bite to eat.
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
Bozeman churches host BBQ for those experiencing homelessness in Gallatin County
A "Love Thy Neighbor" barbecue on Saturday invited those living in campers, or experiencing displacement, to enjoy free food, music, and testimony from local churches.
Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City
This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Bozeman Might Have the Nicest Virtual Walking Tour for Treadmill People
I have several friends who are too broke for a Peloton, so they watch free YouTube walking tours when they're on their generic treadmills. Bozeman now has it's own virtual tour and it's pretty cool. You might be familiar with the City Walks channel on YouTube. It's a pretty simple,...
Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
5 Of The Best Places For Fall Camping Near Bozeman
Summer is coming to an end, and fall will be here before you know it. Fall is a great time to get outside and enjoy Montana's beauty before the long winter arrives. If you are thinking about doing some fall camping this year, but gas prices keep you close to home, we're here to help. You don't have to travel far from Bozeman to find some incredible campgrounds that are perfect for autumn camping.
Is This The Best Way To Get Around Bozeman?
This might be the most relaxing way to get around Bozeman, and is certainly something I would like to try. Getting around Bozeman can be difficult with the high amounts of traffic during the summer. Locals have been figuring out different ways to get around Bozeman more efficiently and without spending gas money.
Injured Hiker Rescued Near Hyalite Reservoir on Friday
As a lesson of "serious injuries can happen anywhere", a hiker was seriously injured not terribly far from the Hyalite Reservoir parking lot. Shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Valley Section, Hyalite Fire Department, and AMR were all involved in a coordinated rescue of this injured hiker.
Do You Know The Hidden Bakeries of Bozeman?
Bakeries are a constant source of happiness. Whether you're craving bread, pastries, or cakes, bakeries almost always have something you want. While we've got some great popular bakeries in Bozeman, did you know there are a variety of 'hidden' bakeries in the area as well?. Bozeman has many fantastic bakeries...
Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action
If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare
TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there’ll be someone who answers on the other end. They’re equally sure if they’re calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren’t a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […] The post What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
